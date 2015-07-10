FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup will discuss Greek debt relief -official
July 10, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup will discuss Greek debt relief -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday will discuss Greece’s debt burden and whether it needs some relief as part of broader talks on whether to grant Athens’ request to negotiate a bailout loan, a senior EU official said on Friday.

“These are all inter-relationships,” the official told reporters, referring to assessments the ministers would make of Greece’s proposed reforms, its financing needs and its debt. “In the end, it all comes together.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Barbara Lewis)

