German fin ministry: no debt relief being prepared for Greece

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - No debt relief measures are being readied for Greece, Germany's Finance Ministry said on Thursday after the Handelsblatt business daily reported measures were under consideration.

"No debt relief is being prepared," the ministry said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters, adding that the implementation of reforms that Greece agreed to in return for aid would help ensure the sustainability of the country's debt.

"With regard to possible debt measures, we reached a clear agreement in the Eurogroup statement of May 2016. According to that, after the full implementation of the adjustment programme, there will be an assessment of whether debt measures are necessary. That still applies."