Greece's Varoufakis says wants Europe's bailout fund to pay maturing bonds
May 18, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis says wants Europe's bailout fund to pay maturing bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece is proposing Europe’s bailout fund pay back the country’s maturing government bonds held by the European Central Bank as a way to overcome a funding crunch, its finance minister said on Monday.

Athens can then pay the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at a later date, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the annual assembly of the Greek Industrial Federation.

“We are proposing, in the last period, what many specialists are proposing internationally: te ESM to intermediate, to pay the ECB and then the Greek state repay ESM over the long term after an agreement with our lenders,” he said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

