Greece's Varoufakis says wants Europe's bailout fund to pay maturing bonds

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece is proposing Europe’s bailout fund pay back the country’s maturing government bonds held by the European Central Bank as a way to overcome a funding crunch, its finance minister said on Monday.

Athens can then pay the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at a later date, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the annual assembly of the Greek Industrial Federation.

“We are proposing, in the last period, what many specialists are proposing internationally: te ESM to intermediate, to pay the ECB and then the Greek state repay ESM over the long term after an agreement with our lenders,” he said.