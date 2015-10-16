FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister says government will solve debt issue
October 16, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister says government will solve debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Greek government will fight in negotiations with the country’s international lenders and get a debt relief, finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos told parliament on Friday.

“You will have a combative government which will provide a solution to the debt issue,” Tsakalotos told lawmakers during a debate on a reform bill demanded by international creditors in exchange for fresh bailout funds.

Greece needs to legislate a long list of reforms ahead of its first bailout review by European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors. It wants to conclude the review quickly and recapitalise its banks to start talks over debt relief before the end of the year.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas

