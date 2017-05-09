FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"We are closer than ever to a substantial solution on debt relief and the solution has to do mainly with our lenders' clear obligation," Tsipras told reporters. "Τhe ball is no longer in our court."

Tsipras added that negotiations on debt relief were ongoing and were expected to continue until a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on May 22.

Asked whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle, Tsipras ruled it out saying his priority was to speed up the government's work. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)

