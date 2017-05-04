FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Greece's lenders ready debt relief options to discuss- Handelsblatt
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 3 months ago

Greece's lenders ready debt relief options to discuss- Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece's international lenders are preparing possible debt relief measures for Athens for discussion by euro zone finance ministers, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The European Commission, the ESM euro zone rescue fund, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have prepared various debt measures in a document which will be sent to euro zone finance ministers for further discussion, the paper said, citing people familiar with the document.

One option in the document was for the ESM to take over loans paid out by the IMF. The advantage would be lower interest rates charged by the ESM.

Other options included extending debt maturities, and the ECB and national central banks sending profits made on Greek bonds to Athens, via national governments, Handelsblatt reported.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

