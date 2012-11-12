FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troika sees Greek debt at 144 pct/GDP in 2020 - sources
November 12, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Troika sees Greek debt at 144 pct/GDP in 2020 - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - International lenders are reaching a consensus that Greece’s debt burden will fall to 144 percent of gross domestic product in 2020 and roughly 10 percentage points lower two years later if current policies do not change, several officials told Reuters on Monday.

“No debt sustainability analysis was presented yet, but there seems to be a consensus on 144 percent,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greece’s second international bailout in March was supposed to make its debt sustainable at 116.5 percent of economic output in 2020, but two elections and months of delays to agreed policies have thrown targets off course.

Athens said earlier this month that debt would rise to around 190 percent of GDP next year as things stood.

Disagreement between members of the troika - the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - over Greece’s debt sustainability has threatened to further delay the disbursement of the next 31.5 billion euros tranche of the country’s second bailout.

