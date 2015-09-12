FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece expects debt-relief talks once compliance assessment made- finance ministry
September 12, 2015

Greece expects debt-relief talks once compliance assessment made- finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greece expects debt-relief talks with its creditors to start as soon as the first assessment of compliance with its bailout agreement has taken place, the finance ministry in Athens said on Saturday.

Greece’s caretaker government is fulfilling its responsibilities in connection with the agreement, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement coincided with a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Larry King

