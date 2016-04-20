FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Lenders remain divided over Greece's debt relief - EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - International lenders remain divided over whether Greece needs debt relief, because of different growth and fiscal performance assumptions made for the next decades, a senior EU official said ahead of a euro zone finance ministers’ meeting on Friday.

“There are huge differences in attitudes towards debt-related measures between institutions, member states and the like, and the range is quite significant,” the official said.

The review of the Greek bailout programme has dragged on for months partly because the International Monetary Fund and European Union cannot agree between themselves on some assumptions and scenarios of how the Greek economy might develop, and on when and how to carry out talks on the reduction of Greece’s huge debt, the largest in the EU. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Jan Strupczewski)

