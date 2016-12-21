BRUSSELS Dec 21 Greece's euro zone lenders are confident a solution can be found "shortly" on reactivating short-term debt relief measures that were suspended after Athens decided to make an unexpected payout to poor pensioners, a euro zone source said on Wednesday.

"We are working constructively together with the institutions and the Greek authorities towards finding a solution as regards the implementation of short term debt measures," the source said.

"We are confident that this can be finalised shortly," the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity after a meeting of euro zone diplomats in Brussels at which the Greek issue was addressed.

Lenders said last week they were suspending a deal clinched earlier this month to offer Greece short-term debt relief after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would grant low-income pensioners a pre-Christmas payout. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)