EU ministers should agree short-term Greek debt help -Sapin

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers should agree on Monday on a short-term plan to ease Greece's debt payments schedule at a meeting in Brussels, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

"This afternoon we will talk about short-term measures to ease the debt weight," Sapin said on arrival at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"These are important measures, measures which will have a positive effect on Greece. I think we will have an agreement on these measures," he added. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)