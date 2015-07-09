FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble: leeway to reprofile Greek debt small
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble: leeway to reprofile Greek debt small

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Any leeway to reprofile Greece’s debt is small, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday, adding, however, that the IMF was correct in saying that the country’s debt was not sustainable without a haircut.

“Debt sustainability is not feasible without a haircut and I think the IMF is correct in saying that,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference in Frankfurt, before adding: “There cannot be a haircut because it would infringe the system of the European Union.”

Schaeuble said that a reprofiling of debt was another possibility ‘if you cannot do a haircut’ but that leeway to do so was limited.

“I think the leeway we have ... is very low,” he said, adding that he was ‘sceptical’ much could be done. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell and Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.