Greek deficit in 2015, excluding bank recap, was 3.2 pct/GDP
April 21, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Greek deficit in 2015, excluding bank recap, was 3.2 pct/GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece had a budget deficit, excluding one-off help for its financial institutions, of 3.2 percent of GDP last year, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.

Including the money spent on bank recapitalisation, Greece’s budget deficit was 7.2 percent, up from 3.6 percent in 2014, Eurostat said.

Eurostat did not provide a number for Greece’s primary budget balance for last year -- a figure that is important for ongoing negotiations between Greece and its lenders on reforms and debt relief. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

