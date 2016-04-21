FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's 2015 primary surplus beats bailout target
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Greece's 2015 primary surplus beats bailout target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece had a primary budget surplus before debt service last year, beating the target set in its bailout programme, the European Commission said on Thursday after the EU statistics office released data on member states’ budgets.

A Commission spokeswoman said Athens recorded a primary surplus of 0.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2015.

“This is in line with the Commission baseline and indeed substantially better than the programme’s fiscal target of a primary deficit of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2015,” the spokeswoman added.

The primary balance is a key indicator to assess Greece’s progress in its third international financial rescue. The Greek government was pinning hopes of avoiding tougher austerity measures sought by the International Monetary Fund and euro zone lenders on achieving a better budget position. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.