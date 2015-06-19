FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch broker DEGIRO stops trading in Greece on capital-control fears
June 19, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Dutch broker DEGIRO stops trading in Greece on capital-control fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* DEGIRO cites concerns over risk of capital controls

* DEGIRO suspends trading on Greek stock exchange

* Restrictions on Greek stocks still in place at Saxo

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Dutch online broker DEGIRO has decided to stop trading on the Greek stock exchange on concerns that Athens might impose capital controls due to its debt problems.

DEGIRO had previously stopped offering finance for trading in Greek securities and for borrowing stock for short-selling, but the company has now halted trading outright on the Athens bourse.

“We have been in continuous contact with our clearing partners and together we have concluded that there is currently a very real possibility that Greece will take appropriate measures in regards to ‘Capital Control’,” DEGIRO said in a statement on Friday.

“If this scenario occurs, the consequences of these measures on the settlement of transactions cannot be foreseen. Cash settlement of regular security transactions takes a couple of days from the time of execution before there is an exchange between the owner of the securities and the cash.”

“We have taken the decision to suspend trading on the Greek stock exchange until there is more clarity about this matter. As of now DEGIRO will no longer offer customers the possibility to transmit any orders to the Greek stock exchange using our trading platform,” it added.

Athens’s cash crunch and debt problems have already pushed several European brokers to cut back on Greek share trading or restrict the approval of new positions on Greek securities.

Saxo Bank, a rival of DEGIRO, said on Friday it still had restrictions in place on the Athens market.

“In line with other brokers, we have restricted trading in Greek stocks and CFDs (contracts for differences),” said a Saxo spokesman. (Editing by Lionel Laurent and Hugh Lawson)

