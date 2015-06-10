FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's de Guindos says Greece should take very generous creditors' offer
June 10, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's de Guindos says Greece should take very generous creditors' offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Greece should accept the very generous offer made by the institutions representing its creditors in cash-for-reforms talks, adding to pressure on Athens not to hold out for a better deal.

Greece has been in talks on what reforms it must implement in exchange for new funding since late January, but the negotiations have stalled because of disagreements over a Greek pension reform and Value Added Tax levels.

Meanwhile Athens is running out of cash and may default on its IMF obligations at the end of the month unless it gets new funding from the euro zone.

“I think that this is a very generous and flexible offer from the institutions What we need is to restart growth in Greece and I think that a list of reforms are the right decisions to be taken,” de Guindos told a news conference in Helsinki.

“Greece should take the helping hand that has been offered by the institutions,” he said. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
