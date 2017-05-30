CORRECTED-Greece denies report it may opt out of receiving more bailout money

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say .. opting out of receiving more bailout money ..not.. opting out of a loan repayment in July)

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - A Greek government spokesman denied a German newspaper report on Tuesday which said it was considering opting out of receiving more bailout money if lenders could not agree on debt relief.

"It is not true," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Reuters. "There will be a solution on June 15." (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)