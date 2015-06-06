FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece denies report that Juncker declined to take call from Tsipras
June 6, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greece denies report that Juncker declined to take call from Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 6 (Reuters) - A Greek government official on Saturday denied a media report that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had declined to take a phone call from Greek President Alexis Tsipras over Greece’s ongoing debt crisis.

Reuters earlier reported that Juncker had refused to take the call on Saturday because Athens had not yet sent in reform proposals that it had promised for Thursday, meaning there was no basis on which to hold further discussions.

“It’s not true,” the Greek government official told Reuters.

The official added that Athens was still waiting for Greece’s creditors to respond to its own recent proposal for a deal to end the months-long impasse.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Gavin Jones

