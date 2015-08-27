Greek bank deposit flight slowed in July amid capital controls

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The outflow of deposits from Greek banks slowed dramatically in July as a result of capital controls, data from the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Business and household deposits dropped by 1.4 billion euros or 1.14 percent month-on-month to 120.83 billion euros ($136.7 billion), their lowest level in 12 years, from 122.23 billion in June, the data showed.

While this was a tenth consecutive monthly drop, capital controls that the Greek government imposed on June 28 ensured the rate of decline slowed. In June, 7.68 billion euros was withdrawn.