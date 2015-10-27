FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank deposits kept rising in September
October 27, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Greek bank deposits kept rising in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits rose slightly in September, data from the country’s central bank showed on Tuesday.

Business and household deposits rose by 530 million euros or 0.44 percent month-on-month to 121.67 billion euros ($134.55 billion) but remain at their lowest level since May 2003. They had risen slightly to 121.14 billion euros in August, halting a 10-month decline.

Greece saw an outflow of deposits of 42 billion euros from December to July. Capital controls the country imposed on June 28 helped contained the flight, which has sharply increased Greek banks’ dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.

$1 = 0.9042 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

