Greece sees gas grid deal with Azeri SOCAR progressing
August 26, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greece sees gas grid deal with Azeri SOCAR progressing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatization agency said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company SOCAR had confirmed its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the year.

“All the parties involved reiterate their commitment to complete the deal as soon as possible,” HRADF, the Greek privatization body, said in a statement.

The potential deal, that has been negotiated since 2013, would involve SOCAR buying a 66 percent stake in DESFA for around 400 million euros. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by David Stamp)

