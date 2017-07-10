ATHENS, July 10 Greece is eyeing the creation by
mid-2018 of a state development bank that would lend to small
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to aid the recovery from its
long economic crisis, government officials said on Monday.
SMEs account for more than 85 percent of companies in
Greece, according to some assessments, meaning they are a key
driver of economic growth, but they have been starved of
financing by commercial banks, which are loaded with bad loans.
"Our aim is to free up the liquidity which is trapped due to
the high load of non-performing loans and to boost the network
of partner banks," a senior government official told Reuters.
Years of austerity have left people and businesses
struggling to repay their lenders.
The government council for economic affairs is expected to
discuss the development bank's structure later this month, the
official said, and the government aims to submit a draft law to
parliament in September.
Greek authorities have sought technical support from the
World Bank and European institutions, two officials said.
The bank is likely to be jointly managed by the finance,
economy and energy ministries and the government is exploring
whether funds from the public investment budget can be
transferred to the new lender, one of the officials said.
Foreign development banks have also shown an interest in
participating in the project, one government official said.
An initial plan to set up a development bank has already
been approved by Greece's euro zone partners. They last month
concluded a crucial review of its reform progress and outlined
debt relief measures to be carried out in 2018, when its third
international bailout, worth 86 billion euros, expires.
The development bank, which will not take deposits, will
bring together existing state bodies such as the Hellenic Fund
for Entrepreneurship and Development and partner banks in
different Greek regions.
It will also advise potential investors in Greece, the
official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)