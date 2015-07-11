"Difficult" Eurogroup talks on Greece resume 0900 GMT -Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers’ talks on a bailout for Greece remain “very difficult” and will resume at 0900 GMT on Sunday after breaking overnight, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters.

Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said talks were “making good progress”. Other ministers declined comment as they left around midnight (2200 GMT) after nine hours of talks at EU offices in Brussels. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)