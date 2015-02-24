More debt relief possible if Greece meets criteria-Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone ministers could consider further debt relief measures for Greece if the country meets all the criteria specified in the NOvember 2012 decision of euro zone finance ministers, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Dijsselbloem referred to the Eurogroup statement which said the euro zone finance ministers could consider, if necessary further measures to help Greek debt sustainability, if Greece has a primary surplus and meets all the commitments in the bailout, which of “hasn’t happened yet.”

“We will come back to that issue on the basis of the four-month extension if that is going to be agreed ... That will allow the new Greek government to fulfil its commitments, then we can finalise the whole programme period, we can make a new debt sustainability analysis and then we will see whether it is necessary and what further measures, if necessary, we can take.”

“If economic circumstances so require, fiscal targets can be addjusted within programmes - and have been adjusted in the past - but it cannot be a unilateral decision of the government involved to say we are no longer commited to this target,” Dijsselbloem said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Adrian Croft; editing by Phil Blenkinsop)