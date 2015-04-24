No third Greek bailout until current talks completed -Dijsselbloem

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - A third bailout for Greece can be negotiated once current talks with Athens are concluded, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said on Friday.

“I hope to get an agreement very quickly. Once we have that we can also talk about the future,” he told a news conference.

Money is available for Greece only until the end of June, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, added following a meeting in the Latvian capital.

Dijsselbloem said there will be no partial disbursement for partial reforms for Greece. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski)