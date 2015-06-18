FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup head pessimistic on Greek deal on Thursday
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup head pessimistic on Greek deal on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - An agreement between Greece and its creditors on more loans for reforms has to add up financially, which means Greece must to present new proposals, the head of euro zone finance ministers said, adding he was pessimistic about the chances of a quick deal.

“I don’t have a lot of hope,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem said, in response to a question on whether a deal could be reached at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday in Luxembourg.

“I have only one job to do today and it is to see whether we can bring that deal with Greece closer,” Dijsselbloem told reporters before the meeting.

“It requires further steps from the Greek side because we need a solid deal. It needs to hold up, also in the coming years, and it needs to be credible for Greece and the euro zone. I am not sure whether we will make any progress.” (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Philip Blenkinsop and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.