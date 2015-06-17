Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says time is short for Greece deal

THE HAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - The chair of the council of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday that time was running out for Greece to reach a deal with its creditors in order to avert a default.

“Time is running out but a deal is still possible,” said Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, before heading into a Dutch parliamentary debate about Thursday’s planned gathering of the bloc’s finance ministers. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Anthony Deutsch)