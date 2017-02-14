MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.
Dijsselbloem said a review of the Greek debt situation would not be completed before European Union finance ministers meet next week. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Andrew Roche)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.