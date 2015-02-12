Dijsselbloem cautions on hopes for a quick deal with Greece

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Reaching a deal on Greece’s emergency financing will be possible at the technical level, but a political agreement with the country’s new leftist-led government will be “very difficult” the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Thursday.

“I am optimistic that we will have an outcome on the technical process because I think that is a matter of simply comparing different measures and content of the programme (and Syriza’s programme),” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters as he left an EU leaders summit.

“I am very cautious on the political side. It is going to be very difficult. It is going to take time. Don’t get your hopes up yet,” he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)