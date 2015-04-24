Eurogroup chief says great urgency to reach deal on Greece

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Time is runnning out to reach a deal on Greece, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday, adding that there was a “great sense of urgency” among all to reach a deal.

“I hope there is some progress to be reported and then we will see what the next weeks will bring us,” he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers that is not expected to broker a deal.

“There is a great sense of urgency for all of us. Time is running out. But there is a great determination among our Greek colleagues.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Ingrid Melander)