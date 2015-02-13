Eurogroup head "very pessimistic" for Greek deal by Monday

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday he was “very pessimistic” about the chances that a meeting he will chair on Monday of euro zone finance ministers would reach a final debt deal with Greece.

Saying Greek voters’ expectations of their new government were “a mile high”, Dutch finance minister Dijsselbloem was asked whether a plan to resolve Athens’ financial problems would be achieved on Monday. He replied, in a remark aired on Dutch television: “I‘m really still very pessimistic about that now.” (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)