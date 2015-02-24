FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Working out details of Greek reforms will take time-Dijsselbloem
February 24, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Working out details of Greek reforms will take time-Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The new Greek government is serious about its reform commitments but it will take time to agree on the details of its reform plans, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

“I think they are very serious (about reforms),” Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament after Athens submitted a list of reforms to its creditors in a bid to extend its bailout lifeline for the next four months.

“But it is not going to be easy. This is just a first step. This list is not a new MOU (memorandum of understanding) or a new agreement. This list is just an indication of the kind of reforms that they would like to push, like to replace and also the ones that they would like to continue. And it is going to take time to really get into the details and to design a new contract or agreement which will carry us on for four months,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczweski and Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

