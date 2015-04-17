Greek debt relief a possibility once bailout reforms in place-Eurogroup head

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone lenders could deliver on their 2012 promise to help ease Greece’s debt burden only once Athens implements reforms agreed under its international bailout, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

While there is no willingness to forgive Greece any of the loans euro zone governments extended to the country under its 240 billion euro bailout, the euro zone could consider lengthening maturities and cutting interest on the loans.

But for this to happen, Athens must first implement reforms agreed under the bailout, including a pension reform because the current pension system in Greece was not sustainable, Dijsselbloem said.

“If necessary, more can be done (on debt),” Dijsselbloem told a seminar at the Peterson Institute in Washington.

“I will stick to my part of the deal,” he said, recalling the November 2012 commitment of euro zone finance ministers to help Greece if it kept its side of the bargain by implementing reforms. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)