Eurogroup head warns against a game of chicken with Greece

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Greece and the euro zone should not play a game of chicken to see who can hold out longer in negotiations about more lending to Athens in exchange for reforms, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings, Dijsselbloem said representatives of Greece’s creditors would not be able to produce a deal for the approval of euro zone finance ministers on April 24th as hoped, because progress on agreeing reforms was painfully slow.

“Let’s not go into a game of chicken to see who can stick it out longer. We have a joint interest to reach an agreement quickly,” Dijsselbloem said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)