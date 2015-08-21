FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem urges Greek election "as quick as possible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem urged Greece on Friday to hold elections as soon as possible to avoid delays in implementing the country’s third bailout package.

“I hope that they are as quick as possible so that the least possible amount of time is wasted,” he told journalists in The Hague. “I think the intention of Prime Minister Tsipras is to get a more stable government.”

Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said holding elections did not breech its bailout agreement.

“If all the agreements are abided by, and of course we’re going to be watching that strictly, it’s naturally allowable to have elections in a country.”

European policymakers said on Friday they expected Greece to press on with reforms agreed under its new bailout regardless of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ decision to resign and seek new elections. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dominic Evans)

