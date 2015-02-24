FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem: We need to consider further support for Greece
February 24, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Dijsselbloem: We need to consider further support for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - International creditors will have to consider more support for Greece after the summer, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

“We need to consider further support after the summer,” he told the European Parliament.

“We could decide on further cooperation or support for the Greek government. We have always said in the Eurogroup that if Greece commits to the programme and delivers on all necessary targets, the euro zone stands ready to further support Greece.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott, Adrian Croft; Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)

