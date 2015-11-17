FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disbursement of locked aid to Greece expected shortly -EU's Moscovici
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Disbursement of locked aid to Greece expected shortly -EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - International creditors are expected to disburse locked aid to Greece and its banks shortly after the Greek parliament ratified reforms agreed with its lenders, European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

“We expect the finalisation of the process to take place shortly following the swift adoption of necessary legislation by the Greek parliament on Thursday,” Moscovici told a news conference in Brussels.

“This would allow the institutions to finalise their assessment of compliance paving the way for member states to take necessary decisions on disbursements,” Moscovici added, noting that this would entail the unlocking of 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) aid and about 10 billion euros in recapitalisation aid to the country’s four main banks.

“This is a good day,” Moscovici said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.