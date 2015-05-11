Greek could get some funds if it implements some steps -Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said Greece could start receiving some emergency funding if it starts reforms agreed with its creditors but warned that a referendum could delay disbursement.

“It could be that we cut the remaining implementation process in parts and let the disbursements follow that in parts,” Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

“It is course vital that we not only get an agreement on paper but that implementation starts. Presumably if you have a referendum you will not start implementing before you have done it and then it doesn’t seem to make sense.”