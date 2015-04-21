ECB emergency funds to Greece directly tied to health of its banks -Dombret

TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - The provision of European Central Bank emergency liquidity to Greece is “directly correlated” to the health of its banks and will continue as long as the preconditions are met, a top policymaker from Germany’s Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret declined to say how the ECB should respond if Greece defaulted.

“Clearly the state of the of Greece is very important for the emergency liquidity and also the state of the banks in Greece. There is a direct correlation,” he told a business school audience.

“There are clear rules in the euro system about emergency liquidity assistance and the ECB and the euro system will support Greece as long as Greece fulfils the requirements for that.”

The ECB is providing 110 billion euros of liquidity to the country and its banks. On Monday, ECB vice president Vito Constancio said a country that defaults would not have to leave the euro. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)