EU's Dombrovskis says all must meet commitments on Greece
June 18, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis says all must meet commitments on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - EU Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday that all sides involved in debt negotiations with Greece must honour their commitments.

Asked at a news conference in Luxembourg if EU creditors were ready to offer Athens debt relief, Dombrovskis said the European Commission was still working hard to find a solution: “For this to be successful,” he said, “It’s important that all sides including Greece stick with their commitments.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
