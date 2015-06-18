EU's Dombrovskis says all must meet commitments on Greece

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - EU Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday that all sides involved in debt negotiations with Greece must honour their commitments.

Asked at a news conference in Luxembourg if EU creditors were ready to offer Athens debt relief, Dombrovskis said the European Commission was still working hard to find a solution: “For this to be successful,” he said, “It’s important that all sides including Greece stick with their commitments.” (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)