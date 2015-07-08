FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Dombrovskis says needs plan from Greece quickly
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis says needs plan from Greece quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Union urgently needs a comprehensive and credible reform plan from Greece to pull it out of its crisis, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told German television on Wednesday.

“We have now, after the summit, until the end of this week to decide about the third aid programme. To make this possible we need the plans from the Greek government,” Dombrovskis told ZDF television.

“It was clear .. that the Greeks are ready to get their plans ready. It is a shame they (the plans) were not there yesterday, they are hopefully ready to present them tomorrow,” he said.

“We really need to find a solution pretty quickly.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.