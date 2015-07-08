EU's Dombrovskis says needs plan from Greece quickly

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Union urgently needs a comprehensive and credible reform plan from Greece to pull it out of its crisis, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told German television on Wednesday.

“We have now, after the summit, until the end of this week to decide about the third aid programme. To make this possible we need the plans from the Greek government,” Dombrovskis told ZDF television.

“It was clear .. that the Greeks are ready to get their plans ready. It is a shame they (the plans) were not there yesterday, they are hopefully ready to present them tomorrow,” he said.

"We really need to find a solution pretty quickly."