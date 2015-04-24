FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Dombrovskis: no deal on Greece in Riga, must accelerate work on reforms list
April 24, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis: no deal on Greece in Riga, must accelerate work on reforms list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Progress in technical negotiations has not been sufficient to reach any conclusions on Greece’s debt talks at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Riga, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said before the meeting.

“It is very important that Greece is accelerating work on reforms list and starts working on the program,” he told reporters. “Uncertainty is undermining the growth potential in Greece.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

