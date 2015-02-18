EU Commission sees worrying tendencies in Greece's economic and financial situation

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission sees “worrying tendencies” in Greece’s economic and financial situation, a senior Commissioner said on Wednesday.

“We see that the economic and financial situation is not yet getting better, we see some worrying tendencies,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president for the euro and social dialogue.

Greece is in a standoff with its euro zone partners over an extension of its bailout agreement, which expires at the end of the month. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Julia Fioretti)