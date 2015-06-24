FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, creditors to continue talks until Thursday - EU's Dombrovskis
June 24, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Greece, creditors to continue talks until Thursday - EU's Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that talks between Greece and its international creditors would continue after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers was cut short.

“The institutions are going to continue conversations with Greek authorities to reach an agreement by tomorrow morning to present to the Eurogroup,” Dombrovskis, who is the Commissioner in charge of the euro, told reporters.

The Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers is set to reconvene at 1300 CET (1100 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

