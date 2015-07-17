FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Dombrovskis hopes for Greek bailout deal within a few weeks
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis hopes for Greek bailout deal within a few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday he hoped that a three-year bailout programme could be agreed with Greece within a few weeks and added that debt restructuring would be a feature of such talks.

Greece’s euro zone partners have agreed in principle to start negotiations with Greece on a European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout and has secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion euros.

“On debt I would expect this being a part of negotiations, because this is also something the IMF insists on,” Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro, told a news conference.

“There is also a clear conclusion of the Euro Summit that the IMF should be a part of the third program. It means certainly also that debt sustainability issue is going to be a part of negotiations.”

Greece has to redeem government bonds held by the European Central Bank on July 20 and also in mid-August. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
