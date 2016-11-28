EU's Dombrovskis sees swift completion of second Greek bailout review

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that "a lot of progress" had been made on the second review of Greece's euro zone bailout and that he expected it would be concluded soon.

"There is substantial progress so we can expect in the foreseeable future we will be able to close the second review," Dombrovskis, who oversees euro affairs, told a news conference.

He said, however, that he could not be sure that this would happen as early as a meeting in Brussels of euro zone finance ministers at the beginning of next week. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)