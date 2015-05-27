FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Dombrovskis says Greece, lenders not yet drafting agreement
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Dombrovskis says Greece, lenders not yet drafting agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that Greece and its international creditors were not yet at the point of drafting an agreement, reacting to a comment from a Greek government official.

The official said that the so-called Brussels Group of creditors was beginning procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement.

Reacting to this, Dombrovskis said: “We are working very intensively to ensure a staff-level agreement. We are still not there yet.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

