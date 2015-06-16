FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone discussing "less favourable" Greek outcomes- Dombrovskis
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone discussing "less favourable" Greek outcomes- Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone members are discussing what might happen if Greece and its creditors fail to agree a reform-for-funds deal, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

Dombrovskis told a news conference in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius that the Greek debt talks were supposed to have been wrapped up at the end of April and that time was running out.

“So it’s understandable that also euro area member states are nervous, and there are some discussions in (the) euro working group (about) the possible implications of some less favourable scenarios,” said Dombrovskis, who is responsible for the euro and for social dialogue.

The Eurogroup Working Group is a body composed of representative of euro zone member states that prepares Eurogroup meetings of the single currency area’s finance ministers. The next Eurogroup meeting is on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.