Up to Greece to ask for bailout -EU's Dombrovskis

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are ready to hold further talks with Greece if and when it is willing to request an extension to its bailout package, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said after an inconclusive meeting on Monday.

Leaving the Eurogroup talks, he stressed to reporters that it was now up to Athens to request an extension - something the new Greek government repeated that it was not prepared to do. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)