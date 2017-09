RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers expressed concern on Friday about the slowness of talks with Greece and called for them to accelerate, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said as a meeting in the Latvian capital ended.

“Concerns in Eurogroup Riga about limited progress in talks with Greece,” Dombrovskis said on his Twitter account. “Urgent need to speed up negotiations.”